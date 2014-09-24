Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Uber Criticized For Surge Pricing

Published September 24, 2014 at 7:33 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good Morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Many people who use taxis have tried the Uber app. Instead of hailing a cab, you summon one with a smartphone. Uber raises prices at high demand times. A Denver woman paid $106 for a 20-mile Uber ride to an Elton John concert - OK. But when she had to get back she discovered Uber wanted $443. Uber says surge pricing is just the rule, but is now giving Tracy Reed a partial refund. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition