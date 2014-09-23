Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Rearchers Find New Species Of Mushrooms

Published September 23, 2014 at 6:47 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Indiana Jones made discoveries in the farthest reaches of the jungle. Today's scientists make discoveries closer to home. Researchers in London found new species of mushrooms in a supermarket. Yes, when I first heard this I too feared the mushrooms were in a dark corner. But in fact they were in a typical package of mushrooms for sale. A DNA scanner found three mushrooms with no scientific names, said to be safe to eat, even if nobody knows what they are. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition