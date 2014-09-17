Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Police Try To Nab Thief Who Steals Flowers From Graves

Published September 17, 2014 at 7:04 AM EDT

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Audie Cornish. Police in a village in England are trying to catch a thief who is stealing flowers from graves. Extra surveillance didn't work, so naturally police officers wrote the thief a poem. All we can do now to show we cared is to lay flowers at a grave for feelings we shared. Please admire, not take our bouquets and our wreaths. Pray you're not a victim of this terrible grief. Hopefully, the thief is a poet who just doesn't yet know it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition