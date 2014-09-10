NFL Commissioner Tells CBS NFL Had Not Seen Rice Footage

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told CBS that to the best of his knowledge, no one at the NFL had seen the full video of Ray Rice assaulting his fiancee in an elevator until this week when TMZ posted it online.

Goodell said that the League had only seen one video — that of Rice dragging his unconscious fiancee from an elevator.

“We were told that was not something we would have access to,” Goodell said. “On multiple occasions, we asked for it. And on multiple occasions we were told no.”

