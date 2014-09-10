Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

NFL Commissioner Tells CBS NFL Had Not Seen Rice Footage

Published September 10, 2014 at 1:45 PM EDT

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told CBS that to the best of his knowledge, no one at the NFL had seen the full video of Ray Rice assaulting his fiancee in an elevator until this week when TMZ posted it online.

Goodell said that the League had only seen one video — that of Rice dragging his unconscious fiancee from an elevator.

“We were told that was not something we would have access to,” Goodell said. “On multiple occasions, we asked for it. And on multiple occasions we were told no.”

 

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.