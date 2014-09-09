Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Human Candidate Runs In N.H. Primary

Published September 9, 2014 at 7:08 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

David Montenegro made news in 2012.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HUMAN")

THE KILLERS: (Singing) Are we human or are we dancers?

>>GREENE. He became Human, really. He officially changed his name to Human. He also made news this year when he sued the DMV for refusing to let him have a license plate that said, cops lie. Now he is running for Congress with at least one thing going for him, voters have for years asked for candidates who are more human. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition