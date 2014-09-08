Military Couple Decides To Settle Down

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Sally and Steve Carpenter have spent their life on the move. She is a Marine who became a Navy wife. They have moved 23 times all around the world. Because of his deployments, they were apart more often than together, and they always rented their home. Now the Virginian-Pilot reports Steve Carpenter is retiring. So they're looking to buy a house for the first time. No joke here, except to say let them know if you have a place for sale and to say to the Carpenters, welcome home. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.