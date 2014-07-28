Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Colorado Rockies Hand Out Free Jerseys — With A Typo

Published July 28, 2014 at 6:08 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer with news of an all-star spelling error. The Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates in a home game Saturday night, and fans at Coors Field received replicas of shortstop Troy Tulowitzki's jersey. But the shirts misspelled his last name, omitting the second T. The Rockies apologize; they did notice the error, but decided to give out the jerseys anyway rather than leave fans empty-handed. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition