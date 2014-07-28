Colorado Rockies Hand Out Free Jerseys — With A Typo

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer with news of an all-star spelling error. The Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates in a home game Saturday night, and fans at Coors Field received replicas of shortstop Troy Tulowitzki's jersey. But the shirts misspelled his last name, omitting the second T. The Rockies apologize; they did notice the error, but decided to give out the jerseys anyway rather than leave fans empty-handed.