'Rocks Off': The Stones Keep Rolling

Last summer we celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Rolling Stones.

Now Keith Richards and Mick Jagger and the rest of the band are rocking in their 51st year. The Stones just put the finishing touches on a European tour and they will play shows in Australia and New Zealand in the fall.

Bill Janovitz, from the band Buffalo Tom, is one of the Stones’ most devoted fans. He has written two books about the band. The latest is “Rocks Off: 50 Tracks That Tell the Story of the Rolling Stones.”

The book comes out in paperback today, so we are revisiting our conversation with Bill in July 2013.

Bill Janovitz, singer and guitarist for Buffalo Tom and author of “Rocks Off: 50 Tracks That Tell the Story of the Rolling Stones.”

/ / A young The Rolling Stones poses beneath a sign for Greenwich and Tower Bridge Streets in London, England, circa 1963. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)