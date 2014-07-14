DJ Sessions: Golden Summer Oldies

Today we’re listening to summer oldies with DJ Mike Haile, more commonly known by his DJ moniker “Mike in the Morning,” at WHMS in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson used to listen to him when he was growing up in the area.

Haile says “Summertime” by Billy Stewart is his all-time favorite summer song, but there are so many others, including “That Sunday, That Summer” by Nat King Cole, “Summer In The City” by Lovin’ Spoonfull” and the Beach Boys’ “All Summer Long.” Haile joins us for a conversation about songs of the season and why they resonate.



Music From The Show

Billy Stewart, “Summertime”

Nat King Cole, “That Sunday, That Summer”

The Lovin’ Spoonful, “Summer In The City”

Mungo Jerry, “In the Summertime”

Beach Boys, “All Summer Long”

Looking Glass, “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)

Guest

Mike Haile, general manager and DJ at WHMS in Champaign-Urbana, Ill. He is more commonly known as “Mike in the Morning”

