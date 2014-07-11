Bringing The World Home To You

'How To Survive The Bulls' Co-Author Gets Gored

Published July 11, 2014 at 7:14 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Thrill-seekers gathered on the streets of Pamplona, Spain this week for the annual running of the bulls - among them, Bill Hillman, co-author of the book "Fiesta: How to Survive the Bulls in Pamplona." It seems that Buffalo Bill tempted fate one too many times - he was gored in the leg during the event. His injuries are not life-threatening, but his co-author told the New York Times, we'll probably need to update the book. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

