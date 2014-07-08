Bringing The World Home To You

Buddhist Monks Face Jail Time For July 4 Fireworks Display

Published July 8, 2014 at 6:35 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with continuing coverage of last week's fireworks. Albuquerque authorities discovered an unauthorized fireworks show. The city had imposed restrictions because of fire danger. The perpetrators at least have the best excuse ever. The show was at a Buddhist temple. Buddhist monks say they didn't know of the fireworks ban since they do not watch TV, listen to the radio or read the news. They still face possible fines or jail. Ignorance is not innocence. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition