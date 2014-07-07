Bringing The World Home To You

GoPro Spawns New Category Of Wearable Cameras

Published July 7, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT
Snowboarder Shaun White is pictured wearing a GoPro camera. (GoPro.com)
Snowboarder Shaun White is pictured wearing a GoPro camera. (GoPro.com)

GoPro stock options began trading today, less than two weeks after it went public. The company, which makes wearable point-of-view action cameras, has come a long way since it was born 10 years ago. GoPro is now one of the best selling cameras in the world, and it’s spawned a whole new category of cameras.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Lauren Goode, reporter and review columnist for Re/code, about GoPro’s success, its competitors and the future of wearable cameras.

