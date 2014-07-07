GoPro Spawns New Category Of Wearable Cameras

GoPro stock options began trading today, less than two weeks after it went public. The company, which makes wearable point-of-view action cameras, has come a long way since it was born 10 years ago. GoPro is now one of the best selling cameras in the world, and it’s spawned a whole new category of cameras.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Lauren Goode, reporter and review columnist for Re/code, about GoPro’s success, its competitors and the future of wearable cameras.

Guest

Lauren Goode, reporter and review columnist for Re/code. She tweets @LaurenGoode.

