Red Spruce Makes A Comeback

Published July 2, 2014 at 1:43 PM EDT
Josh Halman surveys red spruce for signs of "winter injury" or dead needles and buds caused by cold temperatures hitting needles weakened by acid rain. (Sam Evans-Brown/NHPR)
There’s a dramatic recovery underway in the forests of New England. Red spruce, a tree that researchers once thought was doomed because of acid rain, is now growing faster than ever.

And it’s not the only tree growing like gangbusters. The story of the red spruce hints that with a changing climate, there will be species that are winners as well as losers.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Sam Evans-Brown of New Hampshire Public Radio reports.

Reporter

