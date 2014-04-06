Looking High And Low For Middle C

On-air challenge: This puzzle is called "Middle C." For each prompt or clue, think of a common three-syllable word or name in which the middle syllable is pronounced "cee." Example: Coming immediately before = preceding.

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Mike Reiss, a former writer and producer for The Simpsons. The film Wild Wild West had three W's as its initials. What prominent film of last year had two W's as its initials?

Answer: The Wolf Of Wall Street

Winner: Steve Held of Santa Rosa, Calif.

Next week's challenge: The challenge comes from listener Dan Pitt of Palo Alto, Calif. Split pea soup is something that might be found on a menu at a diner. The phrase contains each of the five vowels — A, E, I, O and U — exactly once. Name something else that might be served in a diner — also three words, consisting of three, six and eight letters, respectively — that contains each of the six vowels (A, E, I, O, U and Y) exactly once.

