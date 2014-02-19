Bringing The World Home To You

Eagles Make DTE Energy Plant Their Winter Home

Published February 19, 2014 at 6:38 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

This will just have to count as one of the wonders of nature. A Michigan power plant dumps a lot of warm water into Lake Erie. The warm water attracts fish. The fish attract bald eagles. Almost 200 of them have been nesting at the DTE Energy plant. It is not so easy for people to gain access to the massive plant. So the company holds an annual lottery for bird watchers who want to see our national bird in its 21st century habitat.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

