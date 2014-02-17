Play Illuminates Tumultuous Year In LBJ's Life

The new play “All The Way” is now in previews on Broadway. Written by Robert Shenken and commissioned by the Oregon Shakespeare festival, it tells the story of a year in the life of President Lyndon B. Johnson, who is played by former “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston.

Beginning in November 1963, when Johnson took office after President Kennedy was assassinated, “All the Way” focuses on Johnson’s push to pass Kennedy’s civil rights legislation and get reelected at the same time.

This production premiered at the American Repertory Theater last fall. At that time, Here & Now’s spoke with “All the Way” director Bill Rauch. We revisit that conversation.

Guest

Bill Rauch, director of “All The Way” at the American Repertory Theater. He’s artistic director of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

