Power Out For Thousands In Mid-Atlantic

Hundreds of thousands of Marylanders and Pennsylvanians are still without power, after a winter storm earlier this week dumped as much as a foot of snow in some areas.

The lights have come back on for about half of those who lost power, but thousands are expected to be in the dark until late in the weekend.

Tom McDonald of WHYY in Philadelphia joins Here & Now’s Robin Young with the latest.

Guest

Tom McDonald, reporter for WHYY in Philadelphia. He tweets @TMacDonaldWHYY.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.