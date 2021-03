Minnesota Woman Embraces Her Full Name

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

A woman in Minneapolis turns 43 years old on Thursday. Dr. Happy Thanksgiving Reynolds says she was born to hippie parents, who hadn't picked out a name ahead of time. When their daughter arrived on Thanksgiving Day, they took it as a sign. Far from being embarrassed about her name, Dr. Reynolds embraces it. She says it even helped her get job interviews. Adding, quote, "I'm someone you are not going to forget based on the name." Surely, indeed.

Well, let me say this: Happy Birthday, Happy Thanksgiving.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.