Are There Any Universal Beliefs And Truths?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Believers and Doubters.

About Devdutt Pattanaik's TEDTalk

Devdutt Pattanaik takes an eye-opening look at the myths of India and of the West — and shows how these fundamentally different sets of beliefs about God, death and heaven help us consistently misunderstand one another.

You believe your truth is the truth, I believe my truth is the truth. And that's why we argue.

About Devdutt Pattanaik

Devdutt Pattanaik looks at business and modern life through the lens of mythology. He is the chief belief officer at Future Group in Mumbai, and helps managers harness the power of myth to understand their employees, their companies and their customers.

Pattanaik is a self-taught mythologist, and the author of several works on aspects of myth, includingMyth = Mithya: A Handbook of Hindu Mythology and his most recent book,7 Secrets from Hindu Calendar Art.

