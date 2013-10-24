Music From The Show
- Parachute, “The Other Side”
- St. Lucia, “Elevate”
- REM, “King of Birds”
- AIR, “Greater Than 84″
- CFCF, “Feeling, Holding”
- Garage a Trois, “Dugout”
- Laura Veirs, “Sun Song”
- Avishai Cohen, “Sun Song”
- Thelonious Monk, “Locomotive”
- Daft Punk, “Instant Crush”
- William Onyeabar, “Body and Soul”
- Daft Punk, “Lose Yourself to Dance”
- Wes Montgomery and Milt Jackson, “SKJ”
- Bonobo, “Walk In The Sky”
- PLS PLS, “Pigs”
- Baldwin Brothers, “Air Is Invisible”
- Strfkr, “Rawnald Gregory Erickson”
- Joe Jackson, “Steppin’ Out”
From the segment “DJ Sessions: Albums Worth The Whole Listen”
- White Denim, “At Night In Dreams”
- Anna Calvi, “Eliza”
- Wooden Shjips, “These Shadows”
- Electric Peanut Butter Company, “The Rain”
- Cate LeBon, “I Think I Knew (feat. Perfume Genius)”
