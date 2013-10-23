Bringing The World Home To You

After Four Decades, Cuomo Finally Watches 'The Godfather'

Published October 23, 2013 at 5:47 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. When "The Godfather" came out in 1972 a young, New York lawyer named Mario Cuomo did not see it. He objected to stereotyping Italian-Americans.

Cuomo went on to serve as governor of New York and father of a governor, and still didn't see the movie. But as first reported by the New York Times, he finally ended his 41-year boycott. He still says the film sends a horrible message. But he adds, maybe this thing was a masterpiece.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

