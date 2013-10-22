Bringing The World Home To You

Man Goes Deer Hunting In Wal-Mart Parking Lot

Published October 22, 2013 at 5:52 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

You how it is with deer hunting, you have to get the right gear. You think about the time and place. You might build a deer stand, a kind of treehouse to shoot from high ground. Or you can do like a man in Indiana, Pennsylvania. He spotted a deer in the Wal-Mart parking lot and he shot it right there. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review says he got six months' probation, even though it was, in all fairness, the first day of hunting season when he opened fire.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

