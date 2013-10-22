'Allegiant' Could Shock Fans Of Best-Selling 'Divergent' Books

Today, “Allegiant,” the third book in Veronica Roth’s best-selling “Divergent” trilogy, hits e-readers and book stands.

The young adult (YA) novels are set in a dystopian future in which society has been divided into factions based on personality types. The book’s heroine doesn’t fit within that society’s limitations.

The third book explores how the society came to be and features an ending that fans have already heard will be shocking. But as Veronica Roth told Here & Now’s Robin Young, she had the ending planned from the very first book.

“I was sure of it from the very beginning, what would do justice to these characters and this story, and I feel very strongly that this is the best possible ending for this book,” Roth said. “And I’m extremely happy with it — even though I know it will be alarming, maybe.”

Book Excerpt: ‘Allegiant’

Veronica Roth, author of “Allegiant.”

/ / Veronica Roth is author of the "Divergent" trilogy. (Nelson Fitch)