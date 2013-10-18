Bringing The World Home To You

During Shutdown, EPA Office Finds Old Soup In Office Fridge

Published October 18, 2013 at 7:12 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Even after sending home nearly all its staff during the shutdown, the Chicago office of the Environmental Protection Agency managed to detect a potentially toxic substance. A 16-year-old can of Campbell's soup was discovered in a refrigerator there. Apparently no one ever got to the back of the fridge until furloughed staff had to take home all their snacks.

A welcome back email included a reminder to keep the fridges clean. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

