DJ Sessions: Louisville, KY-- A Sonic Mashup

Published October 17, 2013 at 1:50 PM EDT
Cabin (Photo Courtesy of cabinwebsite.com)

Kyle Meredith, music director at WFPK public radio in Louisville, Kentucky, says that Louisville’s music scene, like the city, has always had an identity crisis — because Louisville is “not really the South, the East, the West or the North.”

Kyle’s Louisville Picks

  • Wax Fang, ” The Blonde Leading the Blonde”
  • Wax Fang, “Majestic”
  • Cheyenne Mize, “Among the Grey”
  • Cabin, “The Oceanographer”
  • Dave Moisan, “Don’t Need To Worry ‘Bout Me”

