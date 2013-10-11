'Glee' Tribute To Cory Monteith Is Silent On Specifics Of Character's Death

There was a scarcely a dry eye when the hit show “Glee” paid tribute last night to one of its stars, Cory Monteith, who portrayed football player-turned-singer Finn Hudson.

Monteith died of a drug overdose in July. He was 31.

There had been a lot of speculation about how the show would explain his character’s death, but the program made no mention of how Finn died.

On Twitter, many fans wrote that the show missed an opportunity to talk dangers of drug use, although there was a PSA at the end of the show about addiction.

