ADM To Move Its Headquarters Out Of Decatur

The city of Decatur, Illinois, will no longer be home to the headquarters of global food giant Archer Daniels Midland. ADM is moving its headquarters to a new, as yet unannounced, location.

About 4,400 ADM employees will continue to work in Decatur, some in a new ADM logistics facility.

But the departure of the ADM headquarters leaves Decatur — informally known as the soybean capital of the world — in an even more precarious position economically.

It has a shrinking population and twice the national unemployment rate.

Decatur Mayor Mike McElroy joins Here & Now to share his reaction.

Mike McElroy, mayor of Decatur, Illinois.

