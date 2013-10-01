Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

ADM To Move Its Headquarters Out Of Decatur

Published October 1, 2013 at 1:40 PM EDT
Archer Daniels Midlands' headquarters in Decatur, Illinois. (Archer Daniels Midland)
Archer Daniels Midlands' headquarters in Decatur, Illinois. (Archer Daniels Midland)

The city of Decatur, Illinois, will no longer be home to the headquarters of global food giant Archer Daniels Midland. ADM is moving its headquarters to a new, as yet unannounced, location.

About 4,400 ADM employees will continue to work in Decatur, some in a new ADM logistics facility.

But the departure of the ADM headquarters leaves Decatur — informally known as the soybean capital of the world — in an even more precarious position economically.

It has a shrinking population and twice the national unemployment rate.

Decatur Mayor Mike McElroy joins Here & Now to share his reaction.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.