Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

New York State Tries To Safely Accommodate Texting Drivers

Published September 24, 2013 at 7:12 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. New York State officials want to accommodate drivers who just can't resist the urge to look at their phones. Some people compare it to a crack addiction. But it's dangerous. So the New York State Thruway set up designated text stops where you pull over to do your business. Next, officials have the problem of getting people to hold off texting until they do stop, which explains the blue highway signs reading: It can wait, text stop five miles. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition