Double Yolks Found In 6 Consecutive Eggs

Published September 24, 2013 at 7:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

In England, a man went to the store and bought a package of six eggs. He cracked the first one open and found a double yolk. Then he cracked open the second, two yolks in that one as well. It turns out all six eggs were like that. The chances of that happening: about one in a trillion. As unlikely as winning the lottery, the man said, before adding the lottery would be better, obviously. Still, what a way to beat the odds with eggs?

Fry 'em up while listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

