Authorities Find Clues To Bridge Disappearance

Published June 24, 2013 at 6:11 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene with a story that perfectly fits the headline: only in Russia.

A 23-year-old in the north of that country was looking to find some scrap metal. You know, to make an extra buck. So he stole a small metal bridge which he took home and cut up with a welding torch. Authorities looking for the culprit and the missing pedestrian bridge didn't have to search very hard. He had dragged the bridge with his tractor, leaving a trail all the way to his house.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition