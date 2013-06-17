Putin Denies Stealing Kraft's Super Bowl Ring

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

When New England Patriots' owner Robert Kraft met with then-Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2005, he showed off his new bling, his Super Bowl ring. And this is where the stories diverge. Kraft told a crowd, last week, that Putin put the ring on and said, I can kill someone with this ring. He then put it in his pocket and he walked away. For their part, a Kremlin spokesman says this whole thing is weird and that the ring was most definitely a gift.

