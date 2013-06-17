Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Putin Denies Stealing Kraft's Super Bowl Ring

Published June 17, 2013 at 7:17 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

When New England Patriots' owner Robert Kraft met with then-Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2005, he showed off his new bling, his Super Bowl ring. And this is where the stories diverge. Kraft told a crowd, last week, that Putin put the ring on and said, I can kill someone with this ring. He then put it in his pocket and he walked away. For their part, a Kremlin spokesman says this whole thing is weird and that the ring was most definitely a gift.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition