Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Wisconsin Hopes Cream Puff Controversy Won't Curdle Fair

Published June 3, 2013 at 7:49 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. State fairs exist to showcase their states - which is why Wisconsin is in the midst of a cream puff controversy. For 80 years, the whipped cream in Wisconsin's beloved puffs came from a dairy farm in Waukesha, which suddenly shut down.

So this summer, the whipped cream will come from a dairy cooperative in Illinois. But the Wisconsin Bakers Association has been assured that the milk in the Illinois whipped cream comes from cows in Wisconsin.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition