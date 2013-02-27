Bringing The World Home To You

Runaway Bald Eagle Captured After 3 Days

Published February 27, 2013 at 7:27 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm RenÃ©e Montagne. Bald eagles are the definition of cool, but apparently they spook easily. So when Sequoia, a bald eagle at the Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo, got caught in a strong wind while spreading her wings at a local park, she took off to other suburbs. The San Jose Mercury News reports it took three days for the bald eagle's handlers to track her down. And then she was treated with a feast of mouse and quail. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

