New Tango Favorites From 'Global Village'

World music DJ Betto Arcos returns to weekends on All Things Considered to share the music he's been playing on Global Village, the show he hosts on KPFK in Los Angeles. This week, Arcos brings his favorite new tracks from Argentinean and Uruguayan artists.

From the spirit of the old style rooted in the bordellos of Buenos Aires to the Andean style known as huayno to an approach that weaves in orchestral and electronic elements, Arcos' picks showcase the diverse landscape of tango.

