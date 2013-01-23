Bringing The World Home To You

Young Journalist Discovers Experience Pays Off

Published January 23, 2013 at 6:57 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne.

Young Ethan Sattler started his own news organization last fall, a first step in being a real journalist. Then he put in a request to cover the inauguration from the White House Briefing Room, which was granted.

There were no briefings on Inauguration Day, but the 13-year-old did catch some of the action. He so impressed everyone, he landed a spot in the press viewing area; and caught a glimpse of the president leaving the White House.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

