Is Joe Biden Eying A Run For The Presidency?

Published January 21, 2013 at 7:28 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

Vice President Joe Biden first ran for president in the 1980s, an up-and-coming, young pol who was knocked out of the race. He tried again in 2008, before becoming President Obama's running mate.

Now, he starts another term still number two. But at a weekend inaugural event, he declared, I'm proud to be president of the United States. His son corrected him, though one persistent question is whether the vice president may try one more run, in 2016.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition