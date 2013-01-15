Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Stock Market Cat Shows Wealth Managers Who's Boss

Published January 15, 2013 at 7:59 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm RenÃ©e Montagne. Among the different theories as to why stock markets rise and fall, here's evidence that it's entirely unpredictable. Meet Orlando, the stock market cat.

Britain's Observer newspaper ran an investment challenge in 2012, pitting stock brokers against Orlando. The calculating kitty chose stocks by batting a toy mouse onto a grid of options - and his portfolio came out ahead. How's that for a Wall Street fat cat?

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition