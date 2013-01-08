Must-See Or Must-Avoid TV? Alex Jones Rails On Piers Morgan

There's really not much we need to add regarding Monday night's "discussion" about guns and gun control on CNN's Piers Morgan Tonight. Everyone's perfectly capable of forming their own opinions.

Obviously, syndicated radio show host Alex Jones — who thinks the British-born Morgan should be deported for advocating gun control laws — was very loud when it came to making his points.

Those points included Jones shouting at one point that "1776 will commence again if you try to take our firearms!"

"Alex Jones," by the way, is trending high on Twitter — which seems to please him.

CNN has posted the video: Part I and Part II.

