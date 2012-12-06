Bringing The World Home To You

'Star Wars' Fan Builds Life-Size Millennium Falcon

Published December 6, 2012 at 7:13 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A "Star Wars" fan in Tennessee is living out his dream, and online supporters are helping him. Chris Lee wants to build a life-size replica of the Millennium Falcon. He bought 88-acres of land for the project. He's engaging fellow fans to help make the pieces. The BBC says a college student in Alabama has already built the spaceship's console. The ship is meant to be exact in every way, except for Chewbacca and, you know, a working engine. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition