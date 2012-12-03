Bringing The World Home To You

President Obama Takes To Twitter To Answer Questions On Fiscal Cliff

By Eyder Peralta
Published December 3, 2012 at 2:51 PM EST
President Obama answers questions on Twitter.
President Obama answers questions on Twitter.

During the presidential campaign, President Obama said that one of things he would do more of during his second term is engage the American people. One attempt at such a thing came on Wednesday, when the White House announced the #My2K Twitter hashtag that they hoped Americans would use to continue debating the "fiscal cliff."

Today, the White House took it a step further: President Obama signed on to Twitter to answer questions about the large spending cuts and tax increases scheduled to take effect January 1.

The questions ranged in topic from mortgage interest rate deductions to college tuition. The chat is now over but we've collected some highlights:

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
