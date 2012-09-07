Bringing The World Home To You

Hummer Driver Diverts Potentially Fatal Crash

Published September 7, 2012 at 7:42 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with thanks to Darrell Krushelnicki. He was driving a Hummer, waiting at an intersection in Alberta, Canada. A speeding Pontiac caught his eye. The Pontiac was careening toward four pedestrians, aged three to 16. The driver appeared to be talking on the phone, wasn't slowing down. And that's when Krushelnicki eased his Hummer into the street, took the hit himself, and saved some lives. His only injury was a loose tooth. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition