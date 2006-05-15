Bringing The World Home To You

'The Lemon Tree' Tells Mideast History Via Friendship

Published May 15, 2006 at 11:51 AM EDT
'Lemon Tree' Cover

Sandy Tolan talks about his book The Lemon Tree: An Arab, a Jew and the Heart of the Middle East. The account grew out of a 1998 NPR documentary in which Tolan reported on a friendship between a Palestinian man and an Israeli woman that served as an example of the region's fragile history.

Tolan is the co-founder of Homelands Productions, and has made dozens of documentaries for NPR and PRI. He is also the author of the book Me & Hank: A Boy and His Hero, Twenty-Five Years Later, and he’s written for more than 40 newspapers and magazines. He currently directs the UC-Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism's Project on International Reporting.

