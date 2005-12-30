Bringing The World Home To You

Deciphering the NSA's New Wiretapping Motivations

Published December 30, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST

Ever since The New York Times revealed that a National Security Agency program was wiretapping U.S. citizens on an order from the president, experts around the country have been working to determine exactly what the secret program was.

The primary mystery is why the government would need to go around the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

Timothy Naftali, an expert in the history of intelligence and spying, searched the public record on the NSA for clues.

Copyright 2021 NPR.

