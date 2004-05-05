Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Political Documentaries Seek Wider Audience

Published May 5, 2004 at 12:00 AM EDT

A spate of films that take critical, satirical looks at corporate and political power are set to hit theaters this spring, many aiming to reach the wider audiences at multiplexes. New films in the genre include Supersize Me, The Yes Men and The Corporation. The Disney Corporation is blocking its Miramax division from distributing director Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 9/11, a film critical of the Bush administration. David D'Arcy reports.

Copyright 2004 NPR