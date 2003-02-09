Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voices in the News

Published February 9, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

A sound montage of some of the voices in this past week's news, including the tolling of bells from the memorial service for the seven space shuttle Columbia astronauts; President George W. Bush; shuttle program manager Ron Dittemore; Senator Kent Conrad (D-North Dakota) and director of the Office of Management and Budget Mitch Daniels; Attorney General John Ashcroft and New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg; an excerpt from an intercepted phone conversation between two Iraqi officials; Secretary of State Colin Powell; Mohammed al-Douri, Iraqi ambassador to the United Nations; President Bush; and United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

Copyright 2003 NPR