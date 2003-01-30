Bringing The World Home To You

Les Yeux Noirs, Profiled

Published January 30, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

Rolando Arrieta profiles the French musical group, "Dark Eyes," (Les Yeux Noirs), which performs Gypsy and Jewish music on acoustic and electric instruments. Singer and violinist Erik Slabiak and his brother, Olivier, grew up in Paris in the 1970s, the sons of Jewish immigrants from Poland. They quit their studies at the Brussels Royal Conservatory to found the band. They were inspired by their uncle, a Gypsy and jazz violinist, who played with Django and Joseph Reinhardt.

