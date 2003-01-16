Bringing The World Home To You

'Lysistrata' Project

By Michele Norris
Published January 16, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR's Michele Norris talks with Kathryn Blume, co-founder of The Lysistrata Project, a coordinated schedule of world-wide readings of the play Lysistrata on March 3, 2003. The ancient Greek play tells the story of a woman who organizes a stand against war, getting women on both sides of a conflict to withhold sex from their husbands until the men agree to sign a peace treaty. She hopes the readings will mobilize an international theatrical voice against the Bush administration's war on Iraq.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Michele Norris
