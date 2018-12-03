UNC Leaders To Recommend $5.3M History Center To House Silent Sam

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

Updated at 10:08 a.m.

Officials with the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees have approved a plan to recommend a new on-campus history center to house Silent Sam, the Confederate monument that was toppled by protesters earlier this year.

At a meeting this moring, UNC Chancellor Carol Folt said the university evaluated 20 specific sites for the statue, including its original location on McCorkle Place near the entrance of UNC. She said public safety makes it impossible to return the statue to its original base or an outside location, and police recommended Silent Sam be put in a 'single purpose building.'

Folt said the Odum Village site is where a new center for education and history would be constructed to house the Confederate monument and contextualize it and other parts of UNC history. The proposed site is south of the university's hospital and west of its basketball stadium.

Folt said the on-campus location meets strict criteria under state law governing Confederate monuments and other objects of remembrance.

According to the final report, the likely completion date for the project would be early to mid-2022. University officials estimate the capital cost associated with the proposed center at $5.3 million plus another $800,000 in annual operating costs.

The UNC Board of Governors will review the plan at its December 14 meeting.

Updated at 9:10 a.m.

Leaders of North Carolina's flagship university are meeting to decide the fate of a Confederate monument torn down by protesters.

The chancellor and trustees of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill were finalizing a plan Monday for the century-old bronze statue known as "Silent Sam." They didn't immediately release details, and went into closed session to discuss it. They were scheduled to reopen their meeting later in the morning.

The separate Board of Governors, which oversees the statewide university system, will have final say over where to put the statue, which has been stored at an undisclosed location since it was toppled in August.

The statue of an anonymous soldier was erected on a main campus quad in 1913. Demonstrators called it a racist symbol.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.