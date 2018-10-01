New Tuition Plan Brings More Students To 3 UNC Campuses

By 1 hour ago

File photo of college students. Enrollment is up at Western Carolina University, UNC Pembroke and Elizabeth City State University, and officials credit the state’s new NC Promise plan that lowers tuition for in-state students at the three campuses to $500 per semester.

Returning students might notice bigger crowds this fall at Western Carolina University, UNC Pembroke and Elizabeth City State University; enrollment is up at all three. Officials credit the state’s new NC Promise plan, which lowers tuition for in-state students at the three campuses to $500 per semester.

“One of the things that’s always hard to see or hard to relate to for some of us who work at colleges, if we didn’t go through it, is talking to a student who really wants to go to college, who’s admitted, who just cannot afford it,” said Elizabeth City State’s Associate Director of Admissions Darius Eure.

Elizabeth City State, a historically black university, has struggled with student enrollment in recent years, in part because of changes to federal loan programs. At a low point, the number of students there was down more than 40 percent.

This fall, it’s up nearly 20 percent. Eure attributes much of that increase to the NC Promise plan. He said it’s brought out-of-pocket degree costs down by thousands of dollars.

“Some people they have that perception that...it’s cheaper so just anybody will look,” Eure said. “It’s not cheaper, in the essence of just costing less money. It’s just a better value for the education that students receive.”

University officials across the state were skeptical of NC Promise when it was first announced. They worried the lower tuition rate would starve their institutions of revenue. But legislators backed the program with enough funding to make up the difference. And so far it seems to be a boon -- not just for the quantity of students.

“I’m told it’s very difficult, almost impossible, to increase your number of students and the academic profile at the same time,” said Robin Cummings, chancellor of UNC Pembroke, where enrollment is up 14 percent.

“In our case we accomplished both,” Cummings said. “Our average SAT went up 88 points. That’s phenomenal.”

Western Carolina University also saw increases in student test scores and average GPA’s, said Phil Cauley, Western’s assistant vice chancellor for undergraduate enrollment. He said he’s hoping the lowered costs that brought these bright students to campus will keep them there.

“Suddenly the fact that they’re not going to graduate with as much college debt is going to hopefully positively impact retention, graduation rates,” Cauley said. “They’re going to keep on keeping on.”
 

Tags: 
UNC Pembroke
Elizabeth City State University
Western Carolina University

Related Content

A New Tuition Plan And Big Hopes For Robeson County

By & May 16, 2018
headshot of chancellor cummings
Courtesy of UNCP

Retired surgeon and former state Medicaid Director Robin Gary Cummings took office as chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 2015. Cummings is a Pembroke native and member of the Lumbee Tribe. His tenure has been marked by efforts to expand economic and educational opportunities for residents of Robeson County, which has one of the highest poverty rates in the country.

One NC Charter School's Guide To Revitalization

By Feb 10, 2017
Lisa Philip / WUNC

The northeast corner of North Carolina, or the Albemarle region, is commonly known as pass-through country for vacationers headed to Virginia or the Outer Banks.

Nearly one resident  in every five lives in poverty, and one in four is over the age of 60, according to local government statistics. Community members say a lack of economic and educational opportunity push and keep young people out.

Former UNC BOG Members Accuse Sitting Board of Bad Governance

By Aug 9, 2018
File photo of UNC Board of Governors Chairman Harry Smith and UNC system President Margaret Spellings responding to questions about the aborted Western Carolina University chancellor search at a July 27, 2018 press conference.
Lisa Philip / WUNC

Ten former members of the UNC Board of Governors have accused the sitting board of practicing bad governance.