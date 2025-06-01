Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

France will soon ban smoking in most public places

By Ayesha Rascoe
Published June 1, 2025 at 8:30 AM EDT

France's upcoming smoking ban will be their largest clamp down on tobacco use, as the nation hopes to achieve a smoke-free generation by 2032.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe
Stories From This Author